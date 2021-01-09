Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

