Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

