Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 143,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.