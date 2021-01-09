Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.49 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post sales of $828.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.00 million and the highest is $843.45 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $772.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $103.46. 1,974,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after buying an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

