Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akbank T.A.S. presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

