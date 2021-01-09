Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKTS. Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AKTS opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at $752,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

