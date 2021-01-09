Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Up 5.4%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.50. 302,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 406,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $14,878,505 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after buying an additional 728,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after acquiring an additional 674,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 219,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.