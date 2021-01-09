Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

