Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $28.36. Alerian MLP ETF shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 3,423,389 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.