Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. 474,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,916. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

