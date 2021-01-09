Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,924. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.