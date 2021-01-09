Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $49.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $2,052,979.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,774 shares of company stock worth $14,020,658. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after buying an additional 292,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

