Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a PEG ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $295,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,289,389 shares of company stock worth $262,633,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

