Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.40. Approximately 1,520,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,342,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,389 shares of company stock valued at $262,633,633 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

