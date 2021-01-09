American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $131.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

