American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $603.82 million, a PE ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 over the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

