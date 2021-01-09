Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

