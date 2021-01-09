AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $1,739,898.66 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

