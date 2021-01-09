AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $200.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.69 billion to $201.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.68 billion to $213.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $110.03. 1,801,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

