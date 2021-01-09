Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ames National by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

