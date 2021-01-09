Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

