Analysts Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129,818 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

