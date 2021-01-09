Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $48.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.98 billion to $51.97 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $67.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $182.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.94 billion to $186.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $189.94 billion to $236.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. 28,628,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,282,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

