Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $15.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.34 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $59.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 37,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,564. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

