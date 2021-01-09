Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

MTB stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,885. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

