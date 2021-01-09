Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Primerica posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 134.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.31. 98,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,058. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.