Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of STT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. 1,773,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,068. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after buying an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in State Street by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

