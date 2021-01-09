Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $330.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 3,486,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

