Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $159.91

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,890,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $23,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.