Analysts Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Price Target at $13.75

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. BidaskClub downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 19,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

