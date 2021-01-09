Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $63.20

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,542 shares of company stock worth $19,176,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

