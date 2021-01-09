Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) PT at €95.12

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CON. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of CON stock opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.23. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €126.50 ($148.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of €116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

