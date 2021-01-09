Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) PT at €95.12

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CON. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) stock opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.23. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a twelve month high of €126.50 ($148.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

