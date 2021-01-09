Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $200.14

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $221.75. 981,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.