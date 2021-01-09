Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $37.33

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 510,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,998. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

