Analysts Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) PT at $14.75

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 83,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,448. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.