Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $31.75

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

