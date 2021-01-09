Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $103.78

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LITE opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

