Analysts Set MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target at $15.33

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

