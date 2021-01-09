Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $63.18

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 6,642,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.