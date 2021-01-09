Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $10.60

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

