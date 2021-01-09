Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $134.37

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.