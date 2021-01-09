Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Target Price at GBX 89

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) stock traded up GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 68.65 ($0.90). 3,595,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £404.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

