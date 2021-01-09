Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $63.80

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.