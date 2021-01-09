Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

NYSE PLAN opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,387,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

