ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 3,235,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

