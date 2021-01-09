ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

ANGI stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,011,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

