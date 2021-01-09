AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO remained flat at $$18.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,999. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

