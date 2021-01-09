AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 6498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

