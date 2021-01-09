AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised AngloGold Ashanti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of AU opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

